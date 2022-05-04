Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 3 - 1 (6-5) Manchester City

Real Madrid, down 1 - 0 on the night and 5 - 3 on aggregate, leave it late to start their comeback tonight. Rodrygo scored two goals (90th minute, 91st minute) to take it into extra time, before Karim Benzema’s penalty in extra time sealed the tie.

Real Madrid received massive contributions from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo Goes off the bench, while getting heroic defensive interventions from Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro. Nacho, Ferland Mendy, and others.

Use this thread to discuss one of the greatest nights in Real Madrid history. Something came up (and in addition, we were losing our minds) so we couldn’t put out a more thorough immediate reaction, but we’ll cover this game to its core over the next 40 hours.

Tonight’s post-game podcast will be live on Zoom for Patrons. Link can be found here.