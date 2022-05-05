Managing Madrid Podcast: REAL MADRID DO IT AGAIN! CITY POST GAME 2ND LEG

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Eduardo Alvarez, and Euan McTear discuss:

- Just bear with us as we lose our minds for the last few minutes

- How proud we are of the young players

- The massive defensive efforts from Ferland Mendy and Thibaut Courtois just before the comeback

- Manchester City’s demons

- Casemiro’s performance

- Real Madrid’s tactical structure

- How good is this team set up for the future?

- The importance of Jesus Vallejo’s game time

- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

- Rodyrgo Goes’s performance

- Marco Asensio’s performance off the bench

- Vinicius Jr’s performance

- Dani Carvajal’s performance

- Nacho’s performance

- Luka Modric and Toni Kroos

- Breaking down the goals

- Real Madrid’s global reach

- Rodrygo’s devastating off-ball runs

- Does Camavinga start next season?

