Guardiola: “I’ve suffered other tough defeats in the Champions League”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflected on his team’s loss in the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday in a post-match interview.

“For most of the match, the team was in control. We played well, we had a very good chance with Jack [Grealish]. It is true that they gave a sense of danger. They ended up with four strikers and [Eder] Militao.”

Guardiola was asked if this was the worst defeat in his history as a manager. He brushed the comment off using the example of the 3-2 aggregate loss to Chelsea in the 2011-12 Champions League semi-final.

“I’ve suffered other tough defeats in the Champions League, like Chelsea’s against Barça. We’ve been very close. In the first half it was difficult for us, but in the second it was better. In the end we didn’t finish controlling it”.

Manchester City entered the match leading 4-3 in the aggregate and even 0-0 in the away leg at the Bernabeu. Guardiola talked about keeping emotions in the locker room high despite another tough loss and exit.

“We have to lift our players, this happens in sport. This feeling of being so close to achieving it... Then they went 2-1, they scored a penalty and it was over. Except in the end, we were very brilliant. But this is about goals and they scored one more”