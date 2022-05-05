Mbappe’s mother: “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed”

In a tornado of conflicting reports this evening, multiple different outlets stated Mbappe had either renewed or not renewed with Paris Saint Germain. It all started with reports in France, both from Le Parisien and also independent journalists, which claimed that Mbappe had renewed with the Parisians on a two-year extension.

Kylian Mbappé agrees in principle to a two-year contract extension with PSG, reports @hadrien_grenier pic.twitter.com/HOBThDqc8k — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 5, 2022

Mbappe’s camp were quick to come out to deny the whole thing. Mbappe’s mother (Lamari Fayza) herself issued a statement on Twitter, reading:

“There is no agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain (or any other club). Discussions around Kylian’s future are continuing in a climate of great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, with respect for all parties.”

Fayza also spoke directly to Marca this evening, telling them: “It is completely false that Kylian has renewed.”

This transfer story will have a few twists and turns and different agendas fuelled into it before it’s over, and hopefully it’ll be over soon.