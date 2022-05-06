 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: May 6, 2022

Boy oh boy, still got a hangover...

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Real Madrid reach 2022 Champions League final after eliminating Manchester City Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and watch the greatest team in the world with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

That’s My Boy!!!

Do YOU Still Remember?

So, back in 2019, Pep had the following to say, regarding his opinion on who the best teams in the world were:

What are the best teams in the last decade?” Guardiola said.

“There are three: Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

“These are the best three teams in the last decade in Europe.

“Why? Because every season they win the league, every season they win the cups, and every season they are there. Because they are the best.”

While it’s hard to argue that Real Madrid could and should have been better domestically, the above sure came back to haunt him yesterday. Still, one has to wonder whether he considers 4 UCL wins in 5 years a big achievement... Considering his results in the UCL in the last 10 years... you know...

While we’re on the Topic...

Banter etc

As a Star Wars fan, I loved this

Have a great day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

