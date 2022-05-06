Open Thread: May 6, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and watch the greatest team in the world with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

That’s My Boy!!!

Rodrygo's goals in the 90th and 91st minutes were Real Madrid's first shots on target of the game pic.twitter.com/zjguoyjiTX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2022

Do YOU Still Remember?

So, back in 2019, Pep had the following to say, regarding his opinion on who the best teams in the world were:

What are the best teams in the last decade?” Guardiola said. “There are three: Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. “These are the best three teams in the last decade in Europe. “Why? Because every season they win the league, every season they win the cups, and every season they are there. Because they are the best.”

While it’s hard to argue that Real Madrid could and should have been better domestically, the above sure came back to haunt him yesterday. Still, one has to wonder whether he considers 4 UCL wins in 5 years a big achievement... Considering his results in the UCL in the last 10 years... you know...

Pep Guardiola made to regret comments which acted as Real Madrid inspirationhttps://t.co/Yh9uwOoWv6 pic.twitter.com/84k7AAgBNn — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 5, 2022

While we’re on the Topic...

Pep Guardiola has only lost at the Bernabeu twice in his managerial career.



Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of Real Madrid on both occasions pic.twitter.com/wMOAWelFSG — GOAL (@goal) May 5, 2022

Banter etc

Real Madrid in the last five minutes pic.twitter.com/z53btY21g4 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 4, 2022

REAL MADRID HAVE COME BACK OUT OF NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/5YsRIq3Slk — GOAL (@goal) May 4, 2022

Real Madrid in the 90th min pic.twitter.com/8BOQcYsNgV — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 4, 2022

Real Madrid signed Hazard to compete for the league and win the ucl.



Since he joined RM have won 2 league titles

And a ucl trophy on the way. Respect pic.twitter.com/xPMkLIigaX — Bru†al (@Brutalcfc) May 5, 2022

As a Star Wars fan, I loved this

NEVER EVER EVER EVER RULE OUT REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/Tqp3Fss8Ii — 433 (@433) May 4, 2022

Have a great day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.