Rodrygo: “The Bernabeu carried us to the Final after the first goal”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes talked to Diario AS in a brief interview this Thursday, trying to explain what happened during Wednesday’s historic comeback against Manchester City. Rodrygo was the main hero of that game, scoring Madrid’s first two goals which sent the game to extra-time.

“This crowd is unbelievable, they carried us to the Final after the first goal. Younger players like myself have understood the legend of the Santiago Bernabeu during European nights after the matches against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City,” said Rodrygo.

When asked about whether or not the team truly believed the miracle was possible right ahead of his first goal, Rodrygo was honest.

“Let’s be real and honest. In the 89th minute we didn’t think a third miracle was possible and inside our heads we were almost defeated already, but my goal happened and then everything changed,” he explained.

Rodrygo has been a key contributor this Champions League season but wanted to praise the whole team for the effort.

“I’m aware that my goal against Chelsea and my two goals against City helped the team reach the Final, but I wouldn’t have scored those without the team’s work and effort. If we manage to win the 14th it will be thanks to everyone’s work, we’re all together in this,” concluded Rodrygo.