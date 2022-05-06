Jurgen Klopp on Real Madrid: “If you knock out those three, then you deserve to be there.”

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of his side’s match vs Tottenham tomorrow. Klopp had several things to say about his upcoming Champions League final opponent: Real Madrid.

“It was strange and unlucky for City,” Klopp said of the second leg at the Bernabeu. “They [Real] got through PSG, Chelsea and Man City. If you knock out these three guys then you deserve to be there.”

“Yeah, it will be great,” Klopp said of the upcoming final. “That we were not happy that night [in Kyiv in 2018] is clear, but that was a while ago. But I am happy to go there and give it a try, but until then there are a lot of games.

“When we lost that final, my ideal solution was to play Real Madrid again. Madrid seems to be our destiny,”