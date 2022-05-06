Mbappe’s representatives, Real Madrid to hold a meeting next week -report

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe’s representatives will hold a meeting next week to discuss the future of the French striker, according to a report from Radio Montecarlo (RMC). This report was published shortly after Le Parisien informed that Mbappe had reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to extend his contract, something which was denied rapidly by Mbappe’s own mother Lamari Fayza on Twitter.

Mbappe’s transfer saga seems to be far from over even though the 2021-2022 season will end this month. The striker continues to say that he hasn’t made a decision about his future just yet and sources within Real Madrid keep telling Managing Madrid that they are “calm and confident” about their chances of landing Mbappe this summer.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires this summer, so he will be a free agent on July 1st. However, he could very well announce his decision right after the end of the season, so Madrid fans will surely be hoping to see him sporting the white jersey just a few weeks from now.