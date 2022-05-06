Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Debate: Were Real Madrid better than City?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- What was Diego going through during Real Madrid’s remontada?
- Why Real madrid is like a pizza oven
- Debate: Were Real Madrid better than Manchester City?
- Is it fair to criticize Pep Guardiola for losing?
- Carlo Ancelotti’s philosophy
- Diego’s Champions League final prediction
- Xavi Hernandez’s quotes today the Clasico
- Would Barcelona fans take back Suarez?
- And more.
