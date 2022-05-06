Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Debate: Were Real Madrid better than City?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- What was Diego going through during Real Madrid’s remontada?

- Why Real madrid is like a pizza oven

- Debate: Were Real Madrid better than Manchester City?

- Is it fair to criticize Pep Guardiola for losing?

- Carlo Ancelotti’s philosophy

- Diego’s Champions League final prediction

- Xavi Hernandez’s quotes today the Clasico

- Would Barcelona fans take back Suarez?

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being a Patron!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

