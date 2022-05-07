Open Thread: May 7, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and watch the greatest team in the world with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

You Know... I’ll Totally Watch All of These

Out of Curiosity, Who Are YOU Rooting for in the Other Finals?

▪️ Europa Conference League final: Roma vs. Feyenoord, May 25

▪️ Europa League final: Frankfurt vs. Rangers, May 18

▪️ Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, May 28



Bring on the finals pic.twitter.com/VrroaulQ4D — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 5, 2022

Black Magic is Back...?

Real Madrid are the first team to lose a match in the Round of 16, quarter-final, and semi-final and still advance to the Champions League final pic.twitter.com/OWZ9sQxylI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 5, 2022

I mean, I’d Sign him in a Heartbeat

| Aurelien Tchouameni wants to play for Real Madrid. The ball is now in Real Madrid's court. @AndiOnrubia pic.twitter.com/6fibASysEc — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 6, 2022

And then secretly hope Blanco somehow outshines him...

Good to See Rivals Showing Class

Dani Alves gives credit where it’s due and this is always nice to see. Even more so, coming from one of the greatest ever RBs the game has seen, who’s played against our club so many times.

Dani Alves showed respect after Real Madrid's comeback pic.twitter.com/0aUZxlyykW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 6, 2022

♫ Still Loving You ♫

| Mourinho: "I spoke with Ancelotti yesterday. Real Madrid is always in my heart. I am white, white, white! It is the biggest club in the world." @diarioas pic.twitter.com/ROOCDsIjj5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 5, 2022

Oh BTW...

Please no late comebacks, as there’s ONLY ONE GAME

Real Madrid in the final be like pic.twitter.com/VAjGyFbhCG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 5, 2022

The only man that can stop Real Madrid in #UCL pic.twitter.com/Exf9cgFKAv — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) May 6, 2022

Have a nice Saturday Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with you all.