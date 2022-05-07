 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: May 7, 2022

Yup, still hang over

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid reach 2022 Champions League final after eliminating Manchester City
A por la #14
Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink beer and watch the greatest team in the world with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

You Know... I’ll Totally Watch All of These

Out of Curiosity, Who Are YOU Rooting for in the Other Finals?

Black Magic is Back...?

I mean, I’d Sign him in a Heartbeat

And then secretly hope Blanco somehow outshines him...

Good to See Rivals Showing Class

Dani Alves gives credit where it’s due and this is always nice to see. Even more so, coming from one of the greatest ever RBs the game has seen, who’s played against our club so many times.

♫ Still Loving You ♫

Oh BTW...

Please no late comebacks, as there’s ONLY ONE GAME

Have a nice Saturday Madridistas and may the Madridismo be with you all.

