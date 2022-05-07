Real Madrid announce squad for Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s Madrid Derby against Atletico de Madrid.

REAL MADRID’S SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Vallejo, Nacho and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V. and Camavinga.

Attackers: Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided not to make any rotations —at least with his squad list— and included every available player. However, the Italian coach confirmed during his pre-match press conference that backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will start, so Ancelotti could also give significant minutes to other reserves like Camavinga or Asensio.

Real Madrid had a very intense game against Manchester City just three days ago, so some veterans like Benzema or Modric could need some rest. On the other hand, the Madrid Derby is always an important game, and even more so when Simeone’s men will not give Real Madrid a guard of honor...

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

