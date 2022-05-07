Preview & Squad List: Valencia vs. Real Madrid; Primera Iberdrola

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Olga Carmona, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Clara Villanueva

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo

Absences: Ivana Andrés (5 yellows; suspended), Claudia Florentino (Covid), Sofie Svava (Covid), Marta Cardona (quadriceps injury), Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Real Madrid have a number of unavailable players in defense for their away trip to Valencia, which will kick off at 12:00 pm local time (6:00 am EST) on Sunday, May 7. Ivana, Claudia F., and Svava join Cardona and Corredera on the absentee list, significantly thinning out Alberto Toril’s options and forcing him to call up Clara Villanueva from the Cantera.

Thus, it is all but a given that Babs and Rocío will start in the center of defense. It is likely that Olga is deployed at left back, but it is also possible that Lucía deputizes there, since Toril seems to prefer Olga in attack (not to mention that she’s been Madrid’s most potent offensive threat over the last eight matches).

Three points is the expectation vs. a side as poor as Valencia, but these types of games have been banana peels for Toril’s Madrid.

Real Madrid vs. Athletic, Atleti, Granadilla, Levante (x2), and Real Sociedad since Feb:



13-2 goal difference in our favor.



Real Madrid vs. Sporting Huelva, Alavés, Rayo, Madrid CFF, Betis, and Eibar since Feb:



7-3 goal difference in our favor.



Cannot be parodied. — Om Arvind (@OmVAsports) May 1, 2022

Athletic are the only side with a negative GD inside the top 7 (-1). The rest have a negative GD of 16 or more. — Om Arvind (@OmVAsports) May 1, 2022

Needless to say, Las Blancas have to win their final two league matches and hope that Atleti drop points vs. either Eibar or Barcelona to secure a shot at the Champions League next season.

Unfortunately, this contest will not be televised, although we will do our best to provide a match review and give you as much info as we can on what transpires tomorrow.