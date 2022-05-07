Ceballos out two weeks with groin injury

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos suffered a groin injury in the late stages of the team’s match against Manchester City last Wednesday and will miss around two weeks with this injury. Ceballos had been nursing a bit of muscle discomfort in that area but ultimately decided to be available last Wednesday knowing how big of a match it was.

The midfielder should be available for the Champions League Final against Liverpool and he could even play some minutes in the last game of the 2021-2022 La Liga season against Betis to improve his form and conditioning ahead of the crucial European Final.

While Ceballos is not a starter, he’s been a valuable asset for coach Carlo Ancelotti off the bench in recent weeks, so his availability in the Final against Liverpool could be important. The midfielder was expected to be on his way out of the club next summer but a potential contract extension has gained traction in recent weeks, given his impressive performances.

Still, his future will ultimately come down to whether or not he wants to stay in Madrid to be a quality backup at least for the time being.