Managing Madrid Podcast: Tomorrow’s opponent: Atletico Madrid

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Jeremy Beren discuss:

What is wrong with Atletico Madrid this season?

Atletico’s defense issues

Jan Oblak’s drop in form

Reinildo Mandava — a great pickup

Marcos Llorente in 2022 and beyond

Antoine Griezmann, the financial liability

What will Atletico’s starting XI be tomorrow?

And more.

