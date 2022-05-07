Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Preview, La Liga 2021 - 2022

Real Madrid will make the commute to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium to face their cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday (21:00 CET).

Tomorrow’s derby is unique. It is not consequential for Carlo Ancelotti’s men, but for Diego Simeone and Atletico, a win is vital to ensure they don’t slip below the top four.

Ancelotti will likely put out only a slightly rotated side, but will likely make changes for his key players early enough to ensure his stars aren’t run into the ground before the Champions League final. The Italian coach already confirmed that Andriy Lunin will start in goal tomorrow over Thibaut Courtois, but beyond that, we’re not entirely sure who’ll be in the starting XI. Unfortunately, Dani Ceballos — a recent fan favourite with his sudden stellar performances — will be unavailable due to injury.

Atletico go into this game missing three players: Thomas Lemar (injury), Joao Felix (injury), and Mario Hermoso (suspended). Real Madrid, meanwhile, are without a long list of players due to injury: David Alaba, Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Gareth Bale, and Miguel Gutierrez.

Atletico have not beaten Real Madrid in their last six matches against them.

Probable lineups

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Reinildo; Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Carrasco; Cunha, Correa

Real Madrid: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius