Open Thread: May 8, 2022

The Madrid Derby is Back

It’s easy to forget amongst the UCL comebacks and the countdown to the final, but we’re actually playing Atletico today! The match may hold less weight due to the LL title race being over already, but hey, does the derby ever really hold less weight? I’m hoping for two things here; That we get the win, but also that our players remain safe. As we know, Atletico play a mixture of football and Shaolin Kung Fu.

The MM crew has brought to you:

Won’t Believe it till I See it

| FOUR Real Madrid players could finish in the T10 for Ballon d’Or. @GOAL pic.twitter.com/wfcMf47pxC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) May 6, 2022

I mean, I’d love to but... you know...

“Ah yes, Courtois, the 8th best GK in the world...”

Never Gets Old

Real Madrid driver Fernando has been to more Champions League finals than PSG and Man City.. pic.twitter.com/c7y9WHC7L7 — Football Trolls (@FootballlTrolls) May 7, 2022

Speaking of Kung Fu, this’ll Never Get Old Either

Enjoy the game and may the Madridismo be with ya all.