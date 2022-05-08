Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2022 Madrid Derby: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Atlético de Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano after what's been a huge week for Los Blancos, conquering the 2021-2022 La Liga title and advancing to the Champions League Final.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Vrsaljko, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo, Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Carrasco, Cunha, Correa.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Vázquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy, Camavinga, Valverde, Kroos, Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema.

It's hard to predict Madrid's lineup for today, as Ancelotti will likely make some rotations while also trying to deploy a competitive team for the Derby against Atletico. These are always important matches, even if nothing is at stake for Los Blancos. The rivalry between the two teams is big, so big that Atletico have refused to give their neighbors the guard of honor after conquering the Liga title last week.

Ancelotti will definitely try to keep his players engaged and in good form, so a competitive match against Atletico is just what the doctor ordered.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

