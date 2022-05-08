Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano in what will be the last Madrid Derby of the 2021-2022 season. Los Blancos have nothing to play for tonight other than bragging rights but Atletico are still fighting to secure their presence in the next edition of the Champions League, so Simeone’s men will surely play with intensity and competitive fire.

Atletico de Madrid officially confirmed that they will not give their neighbors the guard of honor they earned after conquering the 2021-2022 Liga title last weekend, so some of Madrid’s players might try to decrease Atletico’s chances of earning a spot in the Champions League.

Still, Real Madrid are coming off what was a very tough and intense game against Manchester City, so Ancelotti will likely make some rotations in order to keep his veteran starters fresh and healthy for the Champions League Final against Liverpool, which will be played later this month.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.