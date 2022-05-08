Recap & Highlights: Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid; Primera Iberdrola

Real Madrid Femenino today drew 0-0 with Valencia CF in Valencia. Las Blancas dropped two crucial points in the race for the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification spots. Rivals Atlético Madrid defeated Eibar 3-1 to go two points clear of Real Madrid heading into the final matchday of the season next weekend.

From the highlights available, it seemed as though Real Madrid dominated the match in terms of chances from start to finish. Las Blancas had plenty of clear-cut opportunities but were repeatedly denied by the post or by poor finishing.

In the first half, Esther played the ball to Kosovare Asllani in transition. Asllani passed to Olga Carmona, who cut inside and curled her shot off the crossbar.

Late in the half, Esther had a chipped shot deflected by the on-rushing keeper and the ball was cleared by a Valencia defender in front of an open goal.

Uuuuy la última en el último segundo pic.twitter.com/2O5WOx2gR1 — _ ⚡ (@presstargaryen) May 8, 2022

Las Blancas had even better chances in the second half. Olga played a great cross to Esther in front of the Valencia goal but the striker’s one-time shot was smothered by the keeper.

Olga continued to wreak havoc down the left. She drove into the box and squared to Asllani. The Swede attempted a back-heel flick which dribbled wide of goal.

La que ha tenido Asllani pic.twitter.com/LTrl7AchxD — _ ⚡ (@presstargaryen) May 8, 2022

As the second half progressed, Las Blancas were denied by the crossbar once again.

Asllani and Maite Oroz linked up at the top of the 18-yard box before Maite clipped it to Esther. The striker brought it down but lifted her shot over the goal.

Las Blancas’ last chance of the game came after Asllani played a well-weighted through ball to Esther. She drove into the box but sliced her shot wide of the target.

Las Blancas will need to win against Villarreal in the Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano to have any hope of playing the UWCL next season. Real Madrid will also be pulling for FC Barcelona, who take on Atleti on the final day of the season. Las Blancas need to win their match and need Barcelona to beat Atlético if they hope to qualify for the UWCL next season.

All Primera Iberdrola matches will kickoff on Sunday at 6 a.m ET (12:00 CEST) next weekend.