CONFIRMED lineups: Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their squad list for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid in La Liga.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI (TBC): Oblak, Vrsaljko, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo, Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke, Carrasco, Cunha, Correa.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin; Lucas, Militao, Vallejo, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Camavinga; Asensio, Rodrygo, Mariano.

Just as expected, coach Carlo Ancelotti has decided to make heavy rotations, with Vallejo, Lunin, Camavinga and Mariano all featuring in the XI. Can Real Madrid play with intensity and composure even after conquering La Liga a week ago and also three days after their huge win against City?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 05/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

