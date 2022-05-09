Kryptonite : 9 May 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“The greatest enemy will hide in the last place you would ever look” - Julius Caesar

I don’t wanna talk about it..

Ancelotti did Atletico and Simeone a solid by fielding an XI with an incoherent scheme. The changes in the second half improved the game from a Real Madrid perspective, with Fede in particular, adding his usual spark to the game. Ultimately, the team got exactly what they deserved from the game: A good, intense game and zero points.

️ @Lucasvazquez91: "The team didn't back down at any stage of the game, the first half was difficult but in the second half we dominated them. Top 4? The only thing that interests me is that we won La Liga. We're preparing well for the #UCL final." pic.twitter.com/3hdGsitdJa — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 8, 2022

The reality it seems is that the remaining games will continue to be hard to watch unless Carlo devises some exciting schemes. This is unlikely as the sole aim is to keep everyone healthy until the 28th.

First

First La Liga appearance for @AndreyLunin13 for Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/J25MqTLiXT — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 8, 2022

Carletto was in a generous mood handing Lunin a start in the derbi. Vallejo was another beneficiary of the manager’s charitable spirit.

Go little rockstar

Congratulations to @alcarazcarlos03 on winning the Madrid Open. The future of Tennis. #MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/H4GQRWBgVX — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 8, 2022

This kid is on fire. I mean what teenager takes out the top three players in the world en route to the title. It only makes sense he’s got that Madridismo, that hasta el final in his veins.

Darth Vader at the derbi

The Daily Poll