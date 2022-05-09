 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Kryptonite : 9 May 2022

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco and YoSnail

“The greatest enemy will hide in the last place you would ever look”

- Julius Caesar

I don’t wanna talk about it..

Ancelotti did Atletico and Simeone a solid by fielding an XI with an incoherent scheme. The changes in the second half improved the game from a Real Madrid perspective, with Fede in particular, adding his usual spark to the game. Ultimately, the team got exactly what they deserved from the game: A good, intense game and zero points.

The reality it seems is that the remaining games will continue to be hard to watch unless Carlo devises some exciting schemes. This is unlikely as the sole aim is to keep everyone healthy until the 28th.

First

Carletto was in a generous mood handing Lunin a start in the derbi. Vallejo was another beneficiary of the manager’s charitable spirit.

Go little rockstar

This kid is on fire. I mean what teenager takes out the top three players in the world en route to the title. It only makes sense he’s got that Madridismo, that hasta el final in his veins.

Darth Vader at the derbi

The Daily Poll

Poll

Should Aurelien Tchouameni be a priority?

view results
  • 0%
    No. We need a CB more.
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Personally, I prefer Jude Bellingham
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mbappe is enough. We don’t need a revolution
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...