Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Post-game, May 8

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI

Andriy Lunin’s performance

Jesu Vallejo’s performance

Dealing with Atletico Madrid’s press

Should it have been a penalty?

Luka Jovic’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance and what he needs to improve on

Diego Simeone’s tactics

Antoine Griezmann

Would Griezmann have been a good signing for Real Madrid a couple years ago? *

The performances of Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio

Fede Valverde’s shooting

Nacho Hernandez’s header —how ‘easy’ of a chance was it?

And more.

