Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Post-game, May 8

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:
- Carlo Ancelotti’s starting XI
- Andriy Lunin’s performance
- Jesu Vallejo’s performance
- Dealing with Atletico Madrid’s press
- Should it have been a penalty?
- Luka Jovic’s performance
- Eduardo Camavinga’s performance and what he needs to improve on
- Diego Simeone’s tactics
- Antoine Griezmann
- Would Griezmann have been a good signing for Real Madrid a couple years ago? *
- The performances of Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio
- Fede Valverde’s shooting
- Nacho Hernandez’s header —how ‘easy’ of a chance was it?
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
