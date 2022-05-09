Haaland set so sign for Manchester City, deal will be announced this week -report

It’s over. Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland is set to sign for Manchester City and the deal could be announced this week, according to a report published on The Athletic this Monday. Haaland and City have reached an agreement and the British club will now have to inform Dortmund that they will activate his release clause, per that same report.

Real Madrid were interested in the signing of Haaland and even appeared to be leading the race for the attacker a few months ago. However, reports coming from sources within Real Madrid suggested that Los Blancos were concerned about Haaland’s injuries this season, something which ultimately decreased their interest in the striker.

With both Jovic and Mariano potentially out of the club this summer, Real Madrid might still need to look for a striker in the upcoming window. The latest reports on the Spanish press suggest that Raul De Tomas and Borja Mayoral are the main candidates to join Madrid.