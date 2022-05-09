Ugly scenes in the stands at Wanda as father and son — both Madridistas — were ushered out by security

It didn’t take front page news, but last night at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, at the beginning of the Madrid Derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, two Real Madrid fans (father and son) were escorted out of the stadium by security.

The father was wearing a Real Madrid scarf while the son was wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey, and the two were sitting among a sea of Atletico Madrid shirts. Altercations broke out with insults being hurled in both directions. Ultimately, security decided it was best that the Madridistas leave.

Marca initially reported after the game that Atletico fans had zero tolerance for having a pair of Real Madrid fans among them. The insults hurled at them ranged from: “No Vikings” to “Madridista sons of bitches”.

Atletico fans were even divided in that moment and started to fight among themselves. Some were upset that their own fans were getting involved in the bullying, while others kept the verbal attack going.

This morning, Marca also reported the other side of the story according to Atletico sources, who claimed that it was the Madridista father who was the one provoking and insulting from the beginning, and even went as far to physically punch one of the Colchoneros.

It’s unfortunate to even have to report these stories. No fan should feel unsafe going to a football stadium with their family, and there should be zero tolerance for bad behaviour.