3 standout numbers from Real Madrid’s loss to Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid’s loss to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano last night wasn’t very important. Though, it was important for a few players who had something to prove. Here are three numbers that stood out, from three players who need to prove themselves, from last night’s game:

18

Luka Jovic had just 18 touches all night. For context, Vinicius Jr, who was on the field for just 30 minutes, had 25. The only player on the field who was less involved was Rodrigo de Paul (5 touches). De Paul entered the field in the 85th minute.

Jovic, along with Oblak, only players with less than 10 touches on the field. Real Madrid are deep, but even in these games where the service is limited you notice Benzema and Mariano. Has to get himself involved more. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) May 8, 2022

Jovic did get on the end of two chances on either side of half-time, but couldn’t convert. It’s hard to see him have a future at the club.

94.4

Andriy Lunin had a 94.4% passing accuracy on Sunday night — the best of any starter. Atletico Madrid pressed high, too, and Lunin’s distribution to both full-backs under pressure was good — as was his vertical passing to split Atletico on a couple occassions.

5

Jesus Vallejo played his third consecutive game for Real Madrid, and though he conceded a questionable penalty, did well. Most of the sequences where Vallejo found himself scrambling were due to giveaways from the backline from other players — though Vallejo himself didn’t have a good passing game.

Vallejo had five clearances on the night, and did well to win numerous 50 / 50 duels.