A discussion on Jovic and Camavinga

Last night’s loss to Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano may not have meant much, but it still arose plenty of ‘big picture’ discussion from Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind on last night’s post-game podcast.

We’ve uploaded an audio clip from that podcast on YouTube (below). This clip in particular hits on these subjects: The state of Luka Jovic, what Eduardo Camavinga needs to improve on as he continues his growth, Diego Simeone’s tactics, and whether or not Antoine Griezmann would’ve been a good signing for Real Madrid back in 2019:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3smtUm0

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May: https://bit.ly/3vVQp3O

Toronto, May: https://bit.ly/34v01r0