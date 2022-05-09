Mbappe is in Madrid today

Kylian Mbappe’s entourage were expected to be in Madrid this week to accelerate discussions between club and player and sign a deal that would see the French superstar don a Real Madrid shirt next season.

Spanish media outlet Cope have confirmed that Mbappe is in Madrid now, where he is spending at least the day, and is accompanied by former Real Madrid player Achraf Hakimi, as well as Achraf’s brother Nabil.

Of course, this does not mean necessarily that Mbappe is in Madrid to negotiate with Real Madrid, but one can guess. It has been widely reported by the Spanish media that Mbappe’s decision is done, and the only thing remaining is for PSG to finish their season so that the Frenchman can announce himself as a Real Madrid player. Until then, it is understandable that Mbappe wouldn’t want to announce his future.

The French media, meanwhile, have reported a lot of fluff to stir the pot in what is now being seen as PSG’s last attempt to salvage the situation.

