Real Madrid rejected including a €150 million release clause on Haaland’s contract -report

Real Madrid decided not to sign Erling Haaland right after his agent Mino Raiola tried to include a €150 million release clause on his future contract, according to a report from Cadena SER. Apparently, that release clause could be triggered two years after this summer, per that same report.

Haaland is on the verge of signing for Manchester City and the deal could be announced over the next few days, according to a report from The Athletic. However, it’s not clear if this reported release clause will be included in his contract with the British club, with City set to trigger the €70 million release clause on Haaland’s deal with Borussia Dortmund.

One thing is clear though, Erling Haaland will be a Manchester City player next season. If Real Madrid can secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer, the team will have a deep offensive line and Haaland should not be needed.