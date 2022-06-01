Hazard: “I just have to play again to be the old, the real Eden Hazard”

Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard had media availability today while on international duty with the Belgium National Team. Hazard spoke about his current shape, his goals for next season, and where he ranks Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois in the Balon D’or race.

“My career was already beautiful,” Hazard said of his struggles of late. “Playing at the most beautiful club in the world is great, although the past three years have not been great.

“For me personally it was bad, but I have come across great players and people. My contract has two more years left and everything points to it getting better.

“There are no more physical problems and I want to show that I am not done yet. I never thought of leaving. I didn’t want to leave. I know I can show something when I get to my level.

“I just have to play again to be the old, the real Eden Hazard. For me, the new season started three weeks ago.

“I knew it would be difficult to play this season, but the most important thing for me is to prepare well and be ready for next season.

“Now I have to show the coach that I’m ready, that I can play. But since my surgery I do feel better. My approach will not change. All my success is also due to how I approached it.”

Hazard also spoke about how highly he rates fellow teammates Thibaut Courtois and Karim Benzema.

“I’ve known [Courtois] for ten years now and he’s been doing this for ten years,” Hazard said. “That was already the case at Chelsea and now at Real. Courtois, [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Sadio] Mane, Vinicius [Junior], they all had a good season.

“But still I think Benzema deserves to win the Balon D’or. Courtois should be in the top five. But when you see how Benzema played in the quarter and semi-finals, that was really impressive.”