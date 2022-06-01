Managing Madrid Podcast: Things Carlo needs to improve on next season. PLUS: Season reflection; Sterling

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

- Favourite hipster moments of the season

- The Eduardo Camavinga slide tackle

- Send offs for Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Isco

- Biggest what if of the season

- Real Madrid’s game at Stamford bridge

- Bale’s early cameos

- Lionel Messi’s quote about COVID-19 and how it applies to Brahim Diaz

- What Carlo Ancelotti needs to fix for next season

- Can he incorporate Aurelien Tchouameni?

- What we’re looking forward to most for the future

- Best Ancelotti quotes of the season

- Hot take predictions for the summer

- Raheem Sterling — would he be a good signing?

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse10)