Gareth Bale publishes farewell letter to Real Madrid and its fans

Gareth Bale has published a farewell letter on his Social Media, saying good-bye to Real Madrid after spending the last nine years in the Spanish capital.

I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the back room staff and to the fans that supported me.

I arrived here 9 years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabéu, to win titles and to be part of what it’s so famous for, to win the Champions League.

I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

To be a part of this club’s history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

It has been an honour.

Thank you!

HALA MADRID!

Bale’s career in Madrid has been a huge success despite its bittersweet ending. The Welshman was a crucial player for the club during the first two thirds of his tenure, but it’s fair to say that the controversies around his figure probably tarnished his legacy in the club.

The Welshman will now focus on playing the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his country, but there are no rumors about his next club at the moment.