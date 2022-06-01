PSG are squeezing Real Madrid; Monaco raising the price for Tchouameni — report

Buckle up, Real Madrid fans, another drawn out saga from Ligue 1 over a talented player is upon us, and, once again, Paris Saint-Germain are making life difficult with their bag of infinite money.

Aurelien Tchouameni, the young French midfield star who plays for AS Monaco, had been on Real Madrid’s radar for several months, and after Florentino Perez was snubbed by Kylian Mbappe, the club re-opened talks with Monaco to ink the signing of Tchouameni and prioritized his arrival.

And though Tchouameni wants to play for Real Madrid, things have been further complicated by PSG as they have also insisted on his signing. According to a report in Marca, both Kylian Mbappe and Luis Campos (has not officially been announced as PSG’s sporting director yet, but that deal seems imminent and he knows Monaco very well, obviously) have contacted Tchouameni directly. Meanwhile, PSG have ignited a bidding war. While Tchouameni previously could’ve been attainable for 80m, the Parisians have offered 100m — and from there, who knows how much the numbers will rise.

This will in large part come down to Tchouameni himself. Will he push his way to Madrid despite the money he’s being offered at PSG? This will likely be drawn out.