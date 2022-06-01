Kroos: “I don’t give a s**t in a final, you just have to win it”

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos responded to his angry post-match comments against Liverpool during a segment of his podcast Einfach mal Luppen.

He was referencing where the interviewer had asked him if he was surprised that Liverpool dominated the game just after capturing Real Madrid’s 14th Champions League title. He responded saying, “You’ve had 90 minutes and you come up with two such bad questions.”

Kroos responded to the situation on his podcast with his brother Felix several days after the Final.

“You can ask ‘How did you see the match?’ and I wouldn’t have said that we had them against the wall from the first minute to the 90th.

“I’m the first to say it was an even game and Liverpool probably had a few more chances. But, we won the game, as we have many times in recent months.”

“Instead, he wanted to hear me say that we won unfairly. I don’t give a s**t in a final, you just have to win it. At that point I was just pissed off. I was pissed off at him.”

“Of course, we had to go through two or three phases of pressure, I also told him that when he asked the question. But that’s normal. What do you expect, that we dominate Liverpool for 90 minutes? They’re a world-class team. We had to beat them and that’s what we did.”