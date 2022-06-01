 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Camavinga on Tchouameni: “I hope he comes to Madrid... I’ve already talked to him”

Liverpool v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

In an interview with French media outlet L’Équipe, Real Madrid midfielder spoke about his friend Aurelien Tchouameni, Real Madrid’s Champions League run, his omission from the French National Team, and more:

On Real Madrid potentially signing Aurelien Tchouameni

“It would be fun, that’s for sure! He’s a player I’ve already met in the national team. I hope he comes to Madrid. I don’t know exactly how the situation is, but I’ve already talked to him. We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”

On Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph

“I’m still in a dream. I think that in the moment I didn’t realize what I have achieved and it is possible that I will process it during the holidays. I will say to myself: What a madness.

“I had already had the opportunity to go to Cibeles to celebrate the League and I came back for the Champions League. You experience enormous emotions, but then you have to know how to make sense of things and go back to work. I had a few days to enjoy myself, but now I have to concentrate on the national team. Although I still have the Champions League in my head.

“It was very strong to experience that with my family on the pitch after the game. I especially remember that I took a picture with my brother and put it directly as the wallpaper on my phone.

“I want to win as many titles as possible. I want to win more, there are also other competitions, I don’t want to rest on my achievements. I want to win several Champions Leagues, yes, five like Karim!”

On his omission from the French National Team

“The coach makes his decisions and I just accept them. Of course, I would have preferred to be in the senior team. But I am also very happy to come to the U21s because I really like this group. I am happy with my friends.

“It is the performances of my club that will determine whether I am selected or not. I will return to the club and try to play as much as possible. Then whatever has to happen will happen.”

