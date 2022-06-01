Asensio: “I have one more year in my contract with Real Madrid”

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio talked in an interview with AS and shared his thoughts about his 2021-2022 season and also about his future. Asensio’s contract with Real Madrid expires in 2023 and it’s not clear if Los Blancos will try to sell him this summer, given that a contract extension isn’t likely.

When asked about his plans for next season, Asensio was quite clear.

“I have one more year in my contract yet here we are talking about me leaving Real Madrid. This is an important moment for me, I will not deny it. I am more mature and not only on the field, this is an important moment and I will have to make important decisions. Me and my family know that I have to keep growing and moving forward. I want to achieve important things in football and they help me do that,” said Asensio.

The reporter asked him about whether or not he wants to be more important.

“Considering how this season went and what I experienced during my career, it’s true that I want more, I’m hungry for more and I would retire if it wasn’t like this, but I have many more challenges to achieve. I want to be the best player I can become and that’s why I keep working. I think this season it paid off even though I probably didn’t play many minutes. I want to play more and contribute more to the team,” he added.

The interviewer kept on asking Asensio about his future, so the player revealed what Ancelotti told him right after the Final.

“I know what our coach thinks. He’s happy about my season and he trusts me, this is something he told me himself. It’s true that I didn’t have the time to think and consider many things because of the Champions League Final and the celebrations, but when these next two weeks with the national team end, we will talk about it all. This is something that my agent is taking care of. When the upcoming games with Spain are over, we will have to think about it. I want to keep growing and I want to achieve more things,” he concluded.

Real Madrid’s decision about Asensio is intriguing, as he probably would’ve left the club this summer had Mbappe signed for Madrid. However, Asensio might actually be needed unless Madrid actually sign a quality player for the right-back spot.