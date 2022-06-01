VIDEO: How can Carlo improve the team, and would Sterling be a good signing?

Last night was the official launch of ‘Tuesday Tapas’ — the moniker fans chose for our Tuesday segment of the Managing Madrid podcast hosted by Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse. Tuesday Tapas goes up exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons. Last night’s show touched on a variety of topics, including: Our favourite moments of the season, top-5 performers, transfers, and more.

We’ve uploaded a free video clip (below), where the guys discuss what Carlo Ancelotti can improve on next season, how to incorporate Aurelien Tchouameni if he signs, and whether or not Raheem Sterling would be a good signing:

