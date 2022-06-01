Real Madrid publish farewell letter to Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale, hero of so many titles in Real Madrid’s recent history, confirmed his departure today on his social media. Shortly after, the club itself put out its own letter in appreciation of the Welsh legend.

Here is the statement Real Madrid issued:

Real Madrid would like to express its sincere gratitude and affection to Gareth Bale, a player who will forever be part of the club’s legacy. Since he joined Real Madrid on 2 September 2013 at the age of 24, he has experienced one of the most glorious eras in our history. During his time at Real Madrid, he has collected 19 trophies: five European Cups, four Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups. On an individual level, he was named Best Player of the 2018 Champions League Final and won the Golden Ball at the Club World Cup in the same year. In addition to his impressive silverware, Gareth Bale will be remembered by all Real Madrid fans for his wonderful and decisive goals such as his unforgettable header in the Champions League final in Lisbon, his amazing solo run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia and his iconic overhead kick in the final of the Champions League in Kiev, where we secured La Decimotercera. Real Madrid is and always will be his home, and we would like to wish him and all his family the best of luck for the future.

What is your favourite memory of Bale? Respond to our tweet here, or post in the comments: