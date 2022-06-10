Open Thread: June 10, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink True Blood (the cocktail...) with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

Quick Update on Tchouameni

So, provided that the deal is indeed announced soon, how hyped are you?

Update on Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. It's finally signed between Real Madrid and Monaco, while Tchouaméni will complete the final part of his medical tests right after the game between France and Croatia. ⭐️ #RealMadrid



Contracts are ready, just waiting for Tchouaméni to sign. pic.twitter.com/oFT2nWQQFX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2022

How Quickly Time Goes By...

✨ Once upon a time... pic.twitter.com/j3zbw7K6on — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 9, 2022

Kind Words from Both The Eyebrow and Toni

Toni Rüdiger tells @marca: "I received many offers, but I only considered Real Madrid and Chelsea. Ancelotti has called me to tell me how happy him and the whole squad is that I'm joining them". ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Rüdiger has signed until June 2026, no option for further year. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2022

