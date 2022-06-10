Luka Jovic scores game-winner in Serbia’s win over Sweden

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has now scored in two consecutive games for Serbia. On June 4th, Jovic scored the third goal in a 4 - 1 win over Slovenia, and tonight against Sweden, Jovic scored the game-winner on the stroke of half-time in a 1 - 0 win:

Luka Jović abre o placar para a Sérvia vs Suécia pela Ligas da Nações da UEFA! ⚪️ @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/pdMJwgZwpg — Portal Blanco (@PortaIBlanco) June 9, 2022

Jovic has been in good form for Serbia which is good news for the club even if they decide to move on from him this summer.

The Serbian striker had a team-high three shots against Sweden, though, was quite quiet outside of that. He had just eight passes and 22 touches in his 77 minutes on the pitch.

Serbia now sit second in League B, Group 4.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio came in off the bench in Spain’s 1 - 0 win over Switzerland. The Spaniard entered the field for Alvaro Morata in the 73rd minute and had 17 touches and one shot off the bench.

Dani Carvajal, meanwhile, did not feature tonight.

Spain, second in League A, Group 2, play the Czech Republic next, on June 12th.