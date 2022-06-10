Zinedine Zidane set to sign for PSG -report

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane is set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain as their coach. Reports from French press like RMC and Telefoot indicate that the Frenchman and PSG have almost reached an agreement which would be official over the next few days, as Mauricio Pochettino’s days at the French capital are numbered.

It will be surprising —and maybe even disappointing— seeing Zidane coaching a club who have been one of Real Madrid’s most bitter rivals over the last few years, mainly because of the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. Furthermore, Zidane is an icon in his hometown of Marseille and also for Olympique Marseille, whose fans dislike Paris Saint-Germain.

MARCA have confirmed the reports from the French press, adding that Zidane’s current relationship with Real Madrid is not in a good spot. That same report from MARCA says that Zidane sees this offer as an opportunity to keep improving his resume as a coach.