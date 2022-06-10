Marcelo has offers from UAE, Qatar, and Turkey — report

Real Madrid left-back legend Marcelo had an amazing send-off in what was (almost definitely) his last season at the club. After lifting his fifth Champions League trophy, he bid an emotional farewell to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, kissed Cibeles on the cheek as is tradition, and he’s now become the most decorated player in club history.

What’s next? Marcelo, who has remained professional and humble, has a son playing in the Real Madrid youth ranks, and would’ve liked to have continued at Real Madrid. However, there has been no offer of a contract extension, and now the Brazilian is trying to figure out the next stage of his career — one that he believes is not over yet.

A report in Marca today states that Marcelo has offers from clubs in three countries: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Turkey. Of the three, the report states that the one that intrigues Marcelo the most is the one from Turkey. Of course, another Real Madrid and Brazilian left-back legend, Roberto Carlos, also moved to Turkey after his playing days at Real Madrid were over.