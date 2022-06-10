Zidane’s agent denies agreement with PSG

Zinedine Zidane’s agent Alain Migliaccio denied the reports suggesting that the Frenchman has an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. Migliaccio talked to L’Equipe and wanted to clarify the situation.

“All these rumors are unfounded. As of right now, I am the only person who can represent Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zidane nor myself have been directly contacted by PSG’s owner,” said Migliaccio.

« À ce jour, je suis la seule personne admise à représenter et conseiller Zinédine Zidane. Ni Zinédine Zidane, ni moi-même n'avons été contactés directement par le propriétaire du PSG »

Reports from Telefoot and RMC, later confirmed by MARCA, suggested that Zidane had an agreement in place to become PSG’s coach, but it looks like right now the controversial move will not happen.

Zidane is a legend for Real Madrid, and while he’s a free agent who can sign for any club he wants, the fans would be disappointed to see him coaching PSG after what happened these past two years between the two clubs.

PSG will likely be interested in Zidane, but will the coach sign?