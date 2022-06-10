 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zidane’s agent denies agreement with PSG

Alain Migliaccio talked to L’Equipe and denied the reports from RMC and Telefoot.

By Lucas Navarrete
Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane’s agent Alain Migliaccio denied the reports suggesting that the Frenchman has an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain. Migliaccio talked to L’Equipe and wanted to clarify the situation.

“All these rumors are unfounded. As of right now, I am the only person who can represent Zinedine Zidane. Neither Zidane nor myself have been directly contacted by PSG’s owner,” said Migliaccio.

Reports from Telefoot and RMC, later confirmed by MARCA, suggested that Zidane had an agreement in place to become PSG’s coach, but it looks like right now the controversial move will not happen.

Zidane is a legend for Real Madrid, and while he’s a free agent who can sign for any club he wants, the fans would be disappointed to see him coaching PSG after what happened these past two years between the two clubs.

PSG will likely be interested in Zidane, but will the coach sign?

