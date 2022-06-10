Real Madrid makes youth academy staffing changes and appointments

Real Madrid has made several coaching and training staff appointments throughout the youth academy, according to MARCA.

The club has appointed Ernesto Casañ to the training department of La Fabrica. Casañ spent the last four seasons as the director of Albacete’s youth academy. They’ve also made a new hire in the recruiting department in Curro, who was the director of recruitment at Leganes’ youth academy.

Castilla manager Raul also has several changes to his coaching and training staff. Alain Sola will replace Nacho Sancho as lead physical trainer. Both Luis Gutierrez and Marcos Jimenez will join as Raul’s assistant coaches.

As previously announced, former Real Madrid right back Alvaro Arbeloa will take over as Juvenil A coach next season. Former Sevilla Atletico coach Paco Gallardo was previously announced as Juvenil C manager but it will instead be Alvaro Gomez-Rey, who previously coached Tercera Division club CD Galapagar.