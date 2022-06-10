Kroos on KCM: “Three Toni Kroos’ would not be as effective. We complement each other”

In an interview with German publication Kicker, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos spoke about several interesting topics, including his thoughts on his fellow midfield parters, other football greats, Real Madrid’s Champions League run, and more.

On ranking the football greats

“There are so many players in every generation who have achieved great things, Clarence Seedorf comes to mind, who won the Champions League with three different clubs. There is no doubt that Cristiano is one of the best in history. The same goes for Leo Messi. But I don’t see one as better. Because it’s difficult to compare who does what on the pitch and how the game has changed over the decades”

On Zinedine Zidane’s managerial ability

“Zinedine Zidane managed the group very well, in which there was an extraordinarily high quality. And there was always a team. Not 11 friends, but 11 players who gave everything to succeed,”

On winning the Champions League while ‘suffering’

“You can’t play 13 perfect games in a competition of such quality. You have to learn to survive in different situations,”

On the Kroos - Casemiro - Modric midfield

“Each one of us knows exactly his own characteristics and bring them accordingly in such a way that they work together. Three Toni Kroos, they would not be as effective. We complement each other on the pitch because we want to play together and succeed together. And we have a great team to around us defending behind and executing forward”