Open Thread: June 11, 2022

Well Well Well... Good Stuff to Come Early This Year

OFFICIAL: Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in Las Vegas this summer! pic.twitter.com/zb4gM4QWaa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 10, 2022

The first El Clasico of next season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place in Las Vegas on July 23 as part of the Soccer Champions Tour pic.twitter.com/KOGWhxNQcR — GOAL News (@GoalNews) June 10, 2022

Do YOU Agree With This?

| Several of Real Madrid’s advisors have recommended Nkunku to Florentino Perez. @As_MarcoRuiz pic.twitter.com/FUMJnVlFL0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 10, 2022

What’s Your Take on the No 9 Situation?

Patience is key for Real Madrid https://t.co/8O1giNVEgV — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) June 10, 2022

Well, as you may have heard...

In Real Madrid’s future there is a name that flies over the horizon and that is none other than Endrick.

