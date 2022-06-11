Real Madrid open to selling Mendy this summer -report

Real Madrid are considering selling Ferland Mendy this summer if a solid offer comes their way, according to a report published this Saturday on AS. The signing of Antonio Rudiger will move Alaba to the left-back spot, making Mendy more expendable, per that same report.

That doesn’t mean that Real Madrid have made selling Mendy a priority. Los Blancos still realize that having the French defender in the squad gives Ancelotti more options to build his defensive line, but if they receive a similar offer to the €50 million they spent to sign the Frenchman away from Lyon, Madrid could sell the player.

If that happens, Real Madrid will make a decision between Fran Garcia and Miguel Gutierrez for the backup left-back role. Madrid would need to pay €5 million to bring Garcia back from Rayo while Miguel would be the cheapest option as he’s still a Castilla player. The club expected Gutierrez to have some minutes this season but coach Carlo Ancelotti thought otherwise, so Garcia would likely be the chosen one if Mendy were to leave.