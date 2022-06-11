OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Tchouameni

Real Madrid have announced the signing of French defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni away from AS Monaco. Tchouameni will be unveiled as a Real Madrid player next Tuesday, when he will also talk to the media. Madrid have reportedly paid €80 million to secure the signing of the midfielder, although the total package could be worth €100 million depending on bonuses.

Tchouameni is Real Madrid’s second signing of the summer after Antonio Rudiger, who joined the club as a free agent.

The Frenchman is a brilliant talent who will be expected to be Casemiro’s long-term replacement. However, he’s also good enough to make an impact as soon as next season, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will have to make a decision between Casemiro and his new signing Aurelien Tchouameni.

Tchouameni is 22 years old and just completed a brilliant season for Monaco. He has also established himself as a key starter for the French national team.