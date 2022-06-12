Open Thread: June 12, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Spiced Rum: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

So He’s Finally Here

Real Madrid reach agreement to sign Tchouameni from Monaco on six-year deal https://t.co/976A2xmhuU pic.twitter.com/XwLCfzAEL9 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2022

It’s Easy to Forget, Given Today’s Prices... But He’s still One of our Most Expensive Signings

(Pic via MARCA)

Speaking of WC Mids... It Feels like Yesterday when we Signed Kroos and Case was a Youngster...

Real Madrid are blessed in midfield pic.twitter.com/c7CgnWp1Wq — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2022

And Speaking of Great Signings...

Yes, we won the UCL without him after four years. And yet, I still maintain that this man is the greatest athlete and footballer I’ve seen in my time. Thank you, GOAT.

Manchester United accepted a world-record $131.5M bid from Real Madrid for Cristiano Ronaldo 13 years ago today.



▪️ 438 games

▪️ 450 goals

▪️ 4 Champions Leagues

▪️ 4 Ballons d’Or



A legendary signing pic.twitter.com/5EyYZbrXxg — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 11, 2022

Enjoy Sunday folks. May the Madridismo be with ya.