Open Thread: June 12, 2022

A Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
Austria v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1 Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Spiced Rum: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, Kung_Fu_Zizou or... yours truly.

So He’s Finally Here

It’s Easy to Forget, Given Today’s Prices... But He’s still One of our Most Expensive Signings

(Pic via MARCA)

Speaking of WC Mids... It Feels like Yesterday when we Signed Kroos and Case was a Youngster...

And Speaking of Great Signings...

Yes, we won the UCL without him after four years. And yet, I still maintain that this man is the greatest athlete and footballer I’ve seen in my time. Thank you, GOAT.

Enjoy Sunday folks. May the Madridismo be with ya.

