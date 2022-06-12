OFFICIAL: Real Madrid to hold farewell event for Marcelo this Monday

Real Madrid have announced that they will hold a press conference at Valdebebas this Monday in order to bid farewell to club legend Marcelo, who will leave the club this summer after spending the last 16 years in the Spanish capital, where he became the most decorated player in club history this season.

Club president Florentino Perez will also be there, according to the official announcement published by the club.

Marcelo’s departure marks the end of an era for Real Madrid, as he was a crucial player for the last decade and also a very charismatic figure for the fans. It will not be easy for Los Blancos to replace his leadership, as he truly understood what it meant to be a Real Madrid player and captain.

The Brazilian legend won 25 titles during his tenure in Real Madrid, becoming arguably the best left-back in football history alongside another club legend like Roberto Carlos.