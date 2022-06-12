Aurélie Kaci Says Goodbye

Aurélie Kaci has said her goodbyes after three years with Real Madrid.

Translation:

It’s time to say goodbye to what has been my home for these years. I have no words to express my gratitude for everything that has happened during this time. Thanks for being there. You will always have a place in my heart.

The French central midfielder was signed in the summer of 2019, making up the first group of transfers in club history (the cohort included Kosovare Asllani, Sofia Jakobsson, Babett Peter, and Thaisa, among others — all of whom are gone). This is when the team was still known as “CD Tacón” — despite being incorporated by Madrid — and thoughts of qualifying for the Champions League were far from realistic.

Tacón struggled mightily in that COVID-shortened season, finishing 10th and with the worst defensive record in Primera Iberdrola. It was a reality that these arrivals knew they might have to endure, usually coming from more prestigious or successful circumstances. Kaci was no different, having played for Lyon and PSG from 2006-2017 before winning titles with Atlético Madrid in the following years.

Kaci was arguably Madrid’s outstanding midfielder in the early going (Ainoa Campo was another bright spot, but often had to deputize in the center of defense) and cemented herself as the side’s most reliable presence in 2020/21, featuring in every single league match. Injuries damaged her iron-woman status in her final campaign and her role gradually diminished, as Claudia Zornoza became a nailed-on starter and Teresa Abelleira continued to mature.

At age 32 and with signings like Caroline Weir and Sandie Toletti reportedly on the horizon, the time has come to part ways. However, fans will never forget her crucial role in the foundational moments of Real Madrid Femenino.

Thank you Kaci and best of luck!